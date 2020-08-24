Marseille star Dimitri Payet mocked Paris Saint-Germain on social media after their defeat to Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final.

In their first appearance in the final of Europe's elite competition, the Ligue 1 champions were beaten 1-0, with former PSG winger Kingsley Coman heading in the winning goal in the second half in Lisbon.

PSG's bitter rivals Marseille are the only French team to have won the tournament in men's football, having lifted the trophy back in 1993, two years after they reached their first final.

Payet was quick to remind his followers of that fact, tweeting a video of a PSG shirt apparently with a star above the crest, only to reveal a Marseille jersey underneath.

Videos of Marseille fans celebrating in the streets after the final whistle have also circulated on social media, with supporters jubilant that PSG's expensive project has still been unable to yield the biggest trophy in European club football.

In the build-up to the game, a ban on wearing PSG shirts or displaying banners in Marseille was imposed in a bid to prevent a repeat of disturbances seen during their 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig.

However, police reversed the decision after accepting it had caused a lack of understanding.