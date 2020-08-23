Bayern Munich have completed a second treble in eight seasons after Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's intense Champions League final.

Hansi Flick's men were second best for periods of the match at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, but Coman made the difference to deny his former club a historic first Champions League title.

Bayern breaks the deadlock!



The Parisian, Kingsley Coman heads in the goal against his youth club pic.twitter.com/1Kejqy68GM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 23, 2020

His well-placed header ensured Bayern emulated their treble-winning side coached by Jupp Heynckes in the 2012-13 campaign.

Given the exploits of both sides en route to the final, the first half was somewhat lacking the deadly touch many might have expected in the final third, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski all spurning decent chances.

Coman, a PSG academy product, broke the deadlock in the 59th minute and that caused the contest to open up significantly.

But, while the Parisians might feel they were incorrectly denied a penalty in an incident involving Mbappe and Joshua Kimmich, Bayern held on to seal their sixth European crown.