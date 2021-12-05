Real Madrid's talismanic striker Karim Benzema is almost certainly out of their Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday according to head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti revealed the news after Real beat Real Sociedad 2-0 on Saturday to open up an eight-point lead in La Liga with goals from Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic.

Real Madrid's boss said: "I think it's a good day for us but the league continues and results have shown that we still know that there a lot of teams competing at a high level in this league but they are very, very level matches. We're competing at a good level as well, hopefully we can continue. And as for Karim, he had a bit of pain early on in the game and he didn't want to aggravate any possible injury so we opted to replace him. We'll see how he feels in the next few days but I don't think he'll be able to play on Tuesday (in the Champions League against Inter Milan) but he could be fit for Sunday (in La Liga against Atletico Madrid)."

Benzema though came off apparently injured in the first half, to be replaced by Jovic.