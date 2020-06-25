Neymar will be the leading contender for the Ballon d'Or if he guides Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory in August, according to Kaka.

PSG have not played a competitive game since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, though they were declared Ligue 1 champions when the season was curtailed in April.

Thomas Tuchel's team will therefore be fresh when they head into a re-formatted Champions League finale in six weeks.

Due to international travel restrictions, the last eight of Europe's premier club competition will head to Lisbon for a mini-tournament of single-leg knockout games played across 12 days to decide the title.

PSG will take part after Neymar scored in both legs of their last-16 elimination of Borussia Dortmund before the season was put on hold.

Kaka won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 and was the last player not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to receive the award until Luka Modric took it in 2018.

The former Real Madrid and Milan star thinks inspiring PSG to their first Champions League trophy would put Neymar in line for similar recognition.

Asked if Brazil had any candidates for the Ballon d'Or, Kaka told Globo Esporte: "The first is Ney, who is a strong favorite.

"I believe Neymar is one of the best players today. Whether he wins the award will depend on the team achievement he is part of.

"Now, let's look at this Champions League final in Lisbon: Neymar being the protagonist, Paris Saint-Germain the champions.

"Neymar deservedly wins the award for best player in the world."

The Champions League quarter-finals will start on August 12, with four last-16 ties to be settled the week prior.