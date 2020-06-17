The Champions League will be completed with an eight-team tournament hosted in Lisbon, UEFA has confirmed.

The 2019-20 Champions League season was suspended on March 11 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe.

A statement on UEFA's website read: "The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

"A decision is pending on whether the four remaining round of 16 second legs will take place at the home team’s stadium or in Portugal.

"The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade. The Estádio do Dragão in Porto and the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães will host the four outstanding round of 16 second legs if required."

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul which was originally scheduled to host this season's final will instead stage the 2020/21 showpiece. UEFA also announced that the three subsequent final venues will host a year later than originally planned.

Half of this season's last 16 ties concluded before the season was suspended. A decision is pending on whether to play the remaining second leg ties in Lisbon or the originally scheduled cities.