SIMONE INZAGHI

Head Coach, Inter

"[Carlo] Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in history. A great manager I have met many times when I used to go and see my brother [Filippo Inzaghi] train. But also recently when we faced each other and he was managing Napoli. It is nice to talk football with him. He gives his teams great organization but, as we said earlier, tomorrow we have to play the perfect game against a very strong team."