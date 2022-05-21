Carlo Ancelotti revealed David Alaba will "100 percent” feature for Real Madrid in the Champions League final next weekend.

Alaba has been dealing with a hamstring injury sustained in the semi-final first leg against Manchester City last month and did not feature in Madrid's last LaLiga game of the season against Real Betis on Friday.

Los Blancos came through the match unscathed with a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu and Ancelotti confirmed afterward that the Austria defender will play against Liverpool at the Stade de France on Saturday week.

"Alaba is going to play the final but it wasn't necessary to take risks," Ancelotti told Movistar+.

"He's going to play, 100 percent. He hasn't played since April 26, it's true, but not only physical condition is taken into account for the match. Skill and experience are too."

The Italian coach expects to have Gareth Bale available for one more time before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Bale missed out on a place in the squad to face Betis having only recently stepped up his recovery from a back issue.

"He wanted to say goodbye and play if he was able. Bale has one last chance because he will be fine for the final," Ancelotti added.

Marcelo was sent on as a second-half substitute for what is anticipated to be his final outing at the Bernabeu, but Ancelotti hinted that the Brazilian could yet extend his stay.

"He hasn't said goodbye yet, he's still our captain and will be in Paris. If he does say goodbye in the end, of the best full-backs in the world will leave. I think he's talking to the club, I don't know," said the Madrid boss.