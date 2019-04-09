Ronaldo Will Start Against Ajax, Allegri Confirms

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit enough to start for Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed the 34-year-old has recovered sufficiently from a thigh injury sustained while on Portugal duty last month.

"Cristiano has trained well with the team. He will start tomorrow night," Allegri told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has not played for the Serie A leaders since scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 last-16 second-leg win over Atletico Madrid on March 12.

Allegri also confirmed that either Sami Khedira or Rodrigo Bentancur will start in midfield, with Emre Can ruled out with an ankle sprain.

However, he said Germany midfielder Can is in line to be fit for the return game in Turin on April 16.

"He was in good form and I hope to have him at my disposal for the return leg," Allegri said.