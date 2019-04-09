Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Juventus squad to face Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has not featured for Juve since his hat-trick inspired a stunning second-leg comeback against Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

He sustained a hamstring strain while on international duty with Portugal at the end of last month.

In his absence, Juventus have won three of the last four Serie A matches and are on the brink of an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

However, Ronaldo trained on Tuesday and the return of the Champions League's record goalscorer will undoubtedly be a huge boost to the Bianconeri for the trip to Amsterdam, for which they will be without Giorgio Chiellini and Emre Can.

The latter is absent with an ankle injury and Chiellini misses out because of a calf problem.