● Real Madrid have won both of their opening two away Champions League games for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

● This was Real Madrid’s biggest away win in the Champions League since November 2018, when they beat Viktoria Plzen 5-0.

● Shakhtar Donetsk have failed to score in seven of their last eight Champions League matches, including each of the last four in a row.

● Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior both scored (2) and assisted (1) in the same Champions League match for the first time in his career (24th appearance).

● Rodrygo is averaging a goal or assist once every 71 minutes on average in his Champions League career for Real Madrid, scoring seven and assisting four times in 776 minutes of play.

● Marcelo became the seventh player to make 100 Champions League appearances for Real Madrid, with no other side having more players reach the milestone than Los Blancos (Barcelona also 7).