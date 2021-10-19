Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid gets key away win against Shakhtar Donetsk

Reuters

●      Real Madrid have won both of their opening two away Champions League games for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

●      This was Real Madrid’s biggest away win in the Champions League since November 2018, when they beat Viktoria Plzen 5-0.

●      Shakhtar Donetsk have failed to score in seven of their last eight Champions League matches, including each of the last four in a row.

●      Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior both scored (2) and assisted (1) in the same Champions League match for the first time in his career (24th appearance).

●      Rodrygo is averaging a goal or assist once every 71 minutes on average in his Champions League career for Real Madrid, scoring seven and assisting four times in 776 minutes of play.

●      Marcelo became the seventh player to make 100 Champions League appearances for Real Madrid, with no other side having more players reach the milestone than Los Blancos (Barcelona also 7).

UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Shakhtar Donetsk
Previous Inter defeats hard working Sheriff Tiraspol
Read
Inter defeats hard working Sheriff Tiraspol
Next

Latest Stories

>