Turkish Super Lig 2019-20 Season: Where We Left Off
June 9, 2020
22:30
3:37 min

Galatasaray will be looking to clinch a third straight Turkish Super Lig title when the 2019-20 campaign resumes. But the Lions won't have it easy in Europe's tightest title race.

Watch the Turkish Super Lig exclusively on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS XTRA

Fenerbahce
Besiktas
Galatasaray
Sivasspor
Turkish Super Lig
Trabzonspor
Istanbul Basaksehir