Galatasaray fell at home 1-0 against Giresunspor, missing a huge chance to start 2022 with the right foot and get closer to European qualification places.

Suleymanov scored the only goal of the match after 11 minutes, and despite many attempts from the hosts, Giresunspor was able to keep their clean sheet.

Galatasaray stays in 10th place with 27 points, while Giresunspor goes to 13th with 25.

Galatasaray 0-1 Giresunspor

