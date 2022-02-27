Galatasaray faced Çaykur Rizespor in the 27th week of the Turkish Süper Lig and are now in 12th place of the table. Barça's next rival in the Europa League continued to struggle in the domestic competition. Although they were able to get the win, they once again showed the defensive issues which they have dealt with all season.

Galatasaray goals were scored by Patrick Van Aantolt (40', 87'), Ryan Babel (70') and Bafetimbi Gomis (90+8'), while Gedson Fernandes (8') and Tyler Boyd (49') scored for the visitors.