Galatasaray head coach Fatih Terim said he is "fine" and optimistic about his recovery after testing positive for coronavirus.

Former Turkey and Milan boss Terim, who has spent much of his coaching career moving between the Galatasaray and national team hot seats, announced on Monday he had COVID-19.

Terim is currently in his fourth stint in charge of the Super Lig giants, and the 66-year-old wrote via Twitter on Wednesday: "I feel so beautiful and special that I feel every prayer in my heart.

"This is a test for all of us and we will pass this test with your prayers and your good wishes. I'm fine, and I hope I'm going to get better. I thank every one of you in my heart."

Galatasaray sat third in the Turkish top flight when football in the country was put on hold, three points adrift of Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir after 26 rounds of games.