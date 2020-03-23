Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim confirmed he has contracted COVID-19.

"The results of a test done today showed a positive result for coronavirus," Terim said on Twitter.

"I'm in safe hands at the hospital. Don't worry. Hopefully I'll communicate more as soon as possible," Terim added.

Bugün yapılan test sonuçlarına göre Corona Virüs sonucum pozitif çıkmıştır. Hastanede emin ellerdeyim. Merak etmeyin. En kısa zamanda haberleşmek üzere.. — Fatih Terim (@fatihterim) March 23, 2020

Dubbed "Emperor", 66-year-old Terim, the former Turkish national boss, coached Galatasaray in three different stints (1996-2000, 2002-2004 and 2011-2013).

He picked up the role for a fourth time in December 2017.

After coming under criticism for continuing to stage games behind closed doors, last week the Turkish Football Federation announced that all leagues, including the Turkish Super Lig, would pause until further notice.

Turkey has officially recorded 1,236 cases of the new coronavirus while 30 people have died, according to the health minister late Sunday.