Fenerhace achieved a key victory for its aspirations. With Attila Szalai's goal in the 91st minute, the visiting team won a controversial match over the end, in the 27th round of the Turkish Super League.

Although Fenerbahce quickly opened the game with Miha Zajc's shot after a rebound in the box, Kasimpasa had several chances in the first half.

In the second half, Jackson Muleka equalized for Kasimpasa, when he rised to head the ball into the goalkeeper's top left corner.

Finally, Fenerbahce scored in added time, with a goal that was reviewed by the VAR, which gave it as valid.

With this win, Fenerbahce climb to fourth position and equal Istanbul by 46 points. On the other side, Kasimpasa is in 15th place, with only 29 units.