Leo Duarte has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on an initial 18-month loan deal from Milan.
The Super Lig side have the option to buy the 24-year-old permanently at the end of his loan deal on June 30, 2022.
Centre-back Duarte joined Milan in August 2019 in a reported €11million deal from Flamengo.
✍️ 🐢 🐢 https://t.co/kne8CqcU5y pic.twitter.com/QqrWwvZPG8— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) January 11, 2021
He made six appearances for the club last season – all in Serie A – and has appeared only three times this term across the Italian top flight and the Europa League.
A Milan statement read: "The club would like to thank Leo for his professionalism and wishes him the best for his personal and professional future."