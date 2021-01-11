Español
Turkish Super League

Milan's Duarte Joins Istanbul Basaksehir On 18-Month Loan

Istanbul Basaksehir have the option to sign Leo Duarte permanently when his loan deal from Milan expires in June 2022.

Leo Duarte has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on an initial 18-month loan deal from Milan.

The Super Lig side have the option to buy the 24-year-old permanently at the end of his loan deal on June 30, 2022. 

Centre-back Duarte joined Milan in August 2019 in a reported €11million deal from Flamengo

 

He made six appearances for the club last season – all in Serie A – and has appeared only three times this term across the Italian top flight and the Europa League. 

A Milan statement read: "The club would like to thank Leo for his professionalism and wishes him the best for his personal and professional future."

