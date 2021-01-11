Leo Duarte has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on an initial 18-month loan deal from Milan.

The Super Lig side have the option to buy the 24-year-old permanently at the end of his loan deal on June 30, 2022.

Centre-back Duarte joined Milan in August 2019 in a reported €11million deal from Flamengo.

He made six appearances for the club last season – all in Serie A – and has appeared only three times this term across the Italian top flight and the Europa League.

A Milan statement read: "The club would like to thank Leo for his professionalism and wishes him the best for his personal and professional future."