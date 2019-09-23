GOAL

Raheem Sterling remains of interest to Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

Representatives of the Manchester City winger invited to the Spanish capital for talks over the summer and the Blancos could return to the negotiating table in 2020.

According to The Athletic, the move is not imminent because Sterling "knows he is in the best place for his game right now and ideally would not think about a transfer for another two or three years."

However, the story continues, if Real Madrid struggle this season they could try to push for a big-name addition and Sterling does have mutual interest in Los Blancos. "Sterling likes the idea of playing for Madrid one day," The Athletic reports.