Ivan Rakitic is interested in an emotional return to former club Sevilla, according to the Daily Mail.

Rakitic has found himself increasingly marginalized at Barcelona, where he has won four La Liga titles, the Champions League and an assortment of other silverware. He is seen as an expendable asset by the club, with Ernesto Valverde looking to free up resources to strengthen his team.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Seville, Rakitic was reported to have said: "If it was up to my wife we would not go back [to Barcelona]. If the moment arises when we can talk [about a return], I would be delighted.

"I have always said that if there is one of my ex-clubs that I could go back to it would be Sevilla. I hope it can happen one day but, above all, I am happy for where the club is at the moment and the results that they are having.

"From afar it fills me with pride and joy when they are doing well. It would be a dream to wear the shirt again." Rakitic played for Sevilla between 2011 and 2014, winning the Europa League.