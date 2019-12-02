Ivan Rakitic is confused by his position at Barcelona, saying he wanted more game time and there was "no better place" than the LaLiga giants.

The Croatia international made just his second league start of the season and first since September in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Rakitic, who has been at Barca since 2014, said he wanted to remain at Camp Nou, if he is playing.

"I do not understand the situation because I want to play. If I can play, there is no better place than Barca," he said, via Marca.

"I want to enjoy every day and if it can be here, much better."

Rakitic has won four LaLiga titles and a Champions League since joining Barcelona from Sevilla.

The 31-year-old said in November it felt like Barca had taken his ball away, but the midfielder is eager to start delivering for the club again.

"I said that the ball had been taken from me to imply how much I like football," Rakitic said.

"But if I can play, there is no better place than Barca. What I want to do is enjoy, doing my best because I still have a lot to give.

"I have the confidence of my team-mates and if the coach puts me in, I understand that it will also be like that."