GOAL

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is open to a future move to Inter Miami, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The David Beckham-owned franchise will begin MLS play in 2020 and are looking for big signings to make a splash in the early going. The Miami club have previously been linked with Suarez, as well as his Uruguay teammate Edinson Cavani and other stars.

Suarez, 32, is considering ending his career in the United States, and could make the move this winter or next summer.