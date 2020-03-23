Sports Burst - What's Going On With The Olympics? March 23, 2020 17:41 25:56 min As the IOC decides on how to proceed with the Tokyo 2020 Games, LaLiga has extended its hiatus as Spain continues to fight against the coronavirus. Real Madrid Transfer Tracker Antoine Griezmann Sports Burst La Liga Olympics coronavirus -Latest Videos 25:56 min Sports Burst - What's Going On With The Olympics? 25:56 min Sports Burst - The Olympic Rebellion 1:46 min LaLiga Suspended Until Further Notice 1:01 min Canada Withdraws Its Athletes From Tokyo Games 0:42 min Japanese PM: Games May be Postponed 1:11 min Rakitic Lifts Lid on Quarantine Life in Barcelona 1:59 min Barcelona's Peculiar Season In Opta Numbers 1:08 min Messi Passes the Time in Quarantine 1:24 min World Athletics Welcomes IOC News 1:24 min IOC Sets Deadline for Tokyo Olympics