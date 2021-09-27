Sports Burst

There was one particular word used by Mauricio Pochettino on Monday looking ahead to the following day's massive match-up against Manchester City in the Champions League - 'special'.

The word was diplomatically used to deal with a number of questions thrown the Argentinean's way by a globally-represented media posse - how to fit in all the superstars up front? How to find the right players in midfield? How to choose the goalkeeper? How to balance the huge personalities, and how to keep winning at the same time as everything else is going on?

"This is a special club and there are special situations here," smiled Pochettino, whose PSG team has won a straight eight since the start of the season in Ligue 1 but drew the Champions League opener with Bruges.

It was as good a response as any to some impossible questions with Pochettino not giving too much away about the squad ahead of tomorrow's game, except to reveal that Messi looks like having recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of the past two league matches.

"He has developed very well, I think he will be in the squad for tomorrow," said Pochettino who at least has the advantage of keeping Pep Guardiola guessing as to who will be lining in the Parc de Prince against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Ansu Fati gives Koeman breathing space

Elsewhere in the soccer world over the weekend, Ronald Koeman is back in favor at Barcelona after achieving the rare success of winning a game. Levante - a team without a single victory this season - were bested at the Camp Nou in a 3-0 victory and a goal for the returning Ansu Fati. The caveat here though is that the suspended Koeman wasn't actually on the bench, with his assistant calling the shots in the game.

Those tingly feelings might only last until Wednesday and a visit to Benfica in the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has a stressful midweek with Manchester United coming up with his side having lost three games from the past four in three separate competitions. One of those was against Young Boys in the Champions League. That sees Wednesday's visit of Villarreal - the team United lost to in the Europa League final - all the more important.

Stalemate to be broken in Copa Libertadores

Tuesday will see the first 2021 Copa Libertadores finalist coming through with the second leg of the semifinal between Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras. The tie is balanced perfectly at 0-0 between the Brazilian pair, a scoreline to be expected from two teams who buck stereotypes by being more defensively focussed than all with the 'jogo bonito'.

Atletico Mineiro have not conceded a goal in any competition in five matches but could be without striker, Diego Costa, who was injured in the first leg.

USA basks in Ryder Cup crushing

Monday remains a happy day for Americans who are beholden to beige khaki shorts and bombing around on golf carts chugging beer cans. Florida basically.

It's the day after, the day before Team USA's historically large 19-9 Ryder Cup victory over the Europeans on the shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

A team comprised of a large number of rookies - but with a far superior collective world ranking - took control of the competition from day 1 to leave captain, Steve Stricker, with high hopes for the future - "this is a new era. They are young, motivated, they came here determined to win."

That era continues on Europe's home turf in Rome in 2023, a year that will be 30 years since the US won a Ryder Cup outside of the States.