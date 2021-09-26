Barcelona assistant coach Alfred Schreuder, who was replacing the suspended Ronald Koeman, praised the team after they defeated Levante 3-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

Wearing the number 10 jersey that used to belong to Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff, scoring a goal and giving Barca fans hope for the future.

Fati, who hadn't played in more than 10 months because of a knee injury, scored in stoppage time to seal a win that helped ease some of the pressure on Barcelona following a three-match winless streak.



ALFRED SCHREUDER

Assistant coach, Barcelona

"Yes, of course. I think you can see the reaction in the stadium, and we know that he's a very good player. You see on the goal that it was even not a chance, but he created a goal out of nothingl. And this is, of course, the individual quality of the player. And that's what we need. We knew he could enter the pitch, in the end, he could play 15 minutes. This is the first step for him to be 100 per cent fit. And we have to have patience with him because he's a very good player, but we need to also know that he had a long injury. So finally, we are, of course, very happy that he is available for us. You can see that he can make the difference. And that's what we need."