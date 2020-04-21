Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

Neymar set to prioritize fun over finance with downsizing move to Barcelona

While in self-isolation in Brazil - with his extended posse of hangers-on - Neymar has apparently been contemplating life, the universe and everything.

And those deep thoughts have pushed Neymar into downsizing his life and prioritizing spirituality and happiness above all other factors, such as finance.

Tuesday's edition of Mundo Deportivo has gone all-in and is booming that Neymar has closed one side of the triangle of trickiness that former director, Emili Rousaud, spoke of that would see the footballer return to Barcelona this summer. That was Neymar's wage demands and also lawsuits against Barcelona itself for what he feels is money owed from the Brazilian's first stint at the club.

The paper is reporting that Neymar is prepared to half his current total income at PSG - which tops out at over $50 million - to a mere dribble of around $20 million at Barcelona. The player would also stop suing Barca for claims of up to $50 million. Which is a nice gesture.

Should this be Neymar's actual state of mind, there is still a significant amount of work to be done before any kind of return to Barcelona could be achieved. Barca would first have to find the cash to buy the player. If cash is not possible, then current Barca players would be needed in a swap deal. PSG would then have to approves of them. The footballers in question would then have to be coaxed into moving to Paris.

UEFA to issue more guidance over shifting sands in Europe

It is fair to say that the chances of a short, medium or long-term return to soccer in Europe is somewhat complicated. Each health situation in every one of UEFA's 55 member nations is experiencing a different reality.

On Tuesday, another attempt will be made by UEFA to find a way through this scenario with European soccer's governing body expected to issue an update to its members on how to finish the current season and what to do if it is not possible.

It is the latter that will be the biggest change in tack from UEFA which had previously threatened countries with a ban from European competitions if a league was ended before its natural conclusion, something that Belgium had been planning.

However, a softer approach is expected in light of nations like Scotland also wanting to wrap-up early. Permission will need to be sought by a nation to UEFA, but that permission could be granted under the right circumstances.

Germany are still on track to get underway as early as the 9th of May. Clubs are already in training and Bayern Munich's chief executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, was bullish saying that there were "positive signals" for a restart after Germany's health minister and regional leaders said matches could potentially resume behind closed doors. The Danish league is also looking to return in May, also behind closed doors.

Italy and Spain are still looking at June as a potential return day despite lockdowns set to be in place in the country until at least early May, while some English Premier League clubs doubt that a restart is possible until July.

However, a quite justified stumbling block to these plans are the players themselves who might well be asked to go into isolation with their teammates at training camps as well as play every three days to complete their respective seasons. Negotiations with soccer players unions will be another hurdle to clear.

Kane deal to United already off and a Silva lining for Valencia

Spinning back to transfer rumors now and just a day or so after Harry Kane was virtually moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United, it is now reported in the English media that the striker would be too expensive for the Old Trafford outfit.

Instead, Spurs might be interested in given Kane some support up front - wise considering the forward is a little injury prone - with the purchase of Wolves and Mexico hotshot, Raul Jimenez. The striker has already racked up 13 Premier League goals this season.

Meanwhile, David Silva was rumored to be moving to Inter Miami this summer after leaving Manchester City. However, there are plans afoot now for a return to Valencia where the midfielder spent four seasons between 2006 and 2010.