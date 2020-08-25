Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Dramatic cuts needed to Barca's wage bill sees Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti set to leave club

The power-pants tables have been turned on the players at Barcelona.

In previous years, the likes of Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Sergi Busquets would have told the willing Barca bean-counters what they required to stay at the club - vast amounts of money and long, spicy contracts.

Now, it is the turn of Barcelona's bosses to make demands of the players if they are to remain at the club and not be put out for a footballing garage sale due to dire economic conditions at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman is continuing to work his way through the first team squad and telling the footballers who is on the naughty list and who has been nice.

So far, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti have been told that their services are no longer required. On Tuesday, it was the turn of Sergi Busquets to hear his destiny. While the midfielder was reportedly told by Koeman in a half-an-hour chat at the training ground that he could still stay at the club, the message was that the 32-year-old was no longer first choice and would have to compete with Frenkie de Jong for his spot.

Gerard Pique is another player who is set to stay along with Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. However, all have reportedly been told that there will have to be adjustments to their hefty salaries.

Even before COVID-19 struck to inflict huge economic damage to Barcelona, the club had the largest wage bill in the world of sport at $621 million, 61% of Barca's last budget. The new financial reality would see that figure increasing that percentage to 80% if expensive players the wrong side of 30 are not offloaded or have their salaries dropped.

The one figure who remains exempt from this in-or-out process remains Lionel Messi despite a reported salary of up to $72 million. However, discontent with the club's future - that is not going to be helped with the possible departure of Luis Suarez - has the Argentinean ace looking for an out.

Manchester City and Inter Milan are said to be looking at ways to finance a possible deal. Former Inter owner, Massimo Moratti, says the deal is a tough one to broker for many reasons. "Not easy economically, but the biggest obstacle is Messi's willingness," said Moratti.

The Sports Burst live show will bring all the latest from a dramatic week for Barcelona at 12PM ET on the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page and beIN XTRA channel.

Chelsea drops $118m on Kai Havertz in summer splurge

Chelsea's adventures in an alternate economic reality will continue over the next few days with the London club bringing in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. The German midfielder is set to join in a deal that could ultimately see Chelsea splashing out $118 million.

That fee goes on top of the $102 million already spent by Chelsea on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. Frank Lampard is also expected to bring in Thiago Silva, who has left PSG with his contract having expired.

For what must be the tenth summer in a row, Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno is packing his bags with a move away from Mestalla. Previous years have seen the Spanish forward on the brink of heading to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. This year, Leeds United is the expected destination. Should Rodrigo leave then Valencia will opt for Real Madrid's Borja Mayoral as a replacement.

PSG gets timeout as Marseille sound COVID-19 alarm

PSG's exertions in the Champions League appears to have squeezed the zest out of the French side's sporting lemon.

The club has successfully had Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against Lens postponed until Thursday September 10, after the international break. The game against the newly promoted team was set to be PSG's first league match of the season.

Unfortunately, Marseille's first game of the league season against Brest on Sunday is under threat with the club announcing a possible three new cases of COVID-19 at the club. Marseille's first match against Saint Etienne was postponed last weekend after four cases in the squad were announced.

🔵 Official Announcement:



Olympique de Marseille has just learned that 3 new suspected cases of #COVID19 have been detected within its professional team.



The club has today contacted the @LFPfr commission provided for this purpose. pic.twitter.com/vY1koqsGeP — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) August 25, 2020

However, PSG's women's team will be live, live, live and free, free, free on beIN XTRA at 2PM ET on Wednesday with the club's UEFA Champions League semifinal against the giants of Lyon.