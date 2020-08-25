Manchester City are working out if they would be able to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi without breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, according to ESPN.

Messi has been linked with a move away from the LaLiga giants after a trophy-less 2019-20 season.

The report says the Premier League giants are preparing should the 33-year-old become available.

Messi is contracted at Barcelona until 2021, but has been linked with a move.

The Argentine reportedly told Barca that he wishes to leave the club following a painful end to the season in LaLiga and the Champions League, which culminated in a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.