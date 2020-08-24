Luis Suarez has been told he has no future at Barcelona, according to RAC1.

The ex-Ajax and Liverpool star was reportedly informed on Monday morning that he will not figure in new coach Ronald Koeman's plans as the LaLiga club looks to offload a number of high-profile names.

Following the club's humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League, president Josep Maria Bartomeu announced the club's intention to raise funds by selling some of its more experienced players.

Despite Bartomeu's public declarations though, Suarez has said he wants to remain at the club for the time being and would accept a reduced playing role to help the team.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to his former club Ajax, with Barcelona rumored to want Donny van de Beek in exchange.

Suarez has netted 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barca.