Barcelona are willing to include Luis Suarez in a part-exchange deal to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are hoping that by offering the Uruguayan striker they can reduce the final fee for the Dutchman down to around €20 million (£18m/$24m).

Van de Beek has also been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, but Barca are determined to win the race for his signature.