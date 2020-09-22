Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Atletico Madrid move for Suarez reportedly blocked by Bartomeu with Barca not wanting to boost title rival

It's fair to say that Luis Suarez is not having a good Tuesday. Alvaro Morata stole his life. Italian authorities are investigating the forward for fraud and Barcelona would rather see the Uruguayan sitting in the stands this season than playing, as LaLiga's new version of Gareth Bale.

So what went wrong?

24-hours previously, Suarez was set for a rapid move to Atletico Madrid on a tasty two-year deal. Indeed, Tuesday's front pages in Spain were setting up the prospect. However, Josep Bartomeu - in a rare moment of good sense - has reportedly blocked the proposed free transfer of Suarez to what could be a title rival.

Instead, Barcelona will at least want a transfer fee for a footballer who still has another year left on his Camp Nou deal. That does not look likely with Atletico already looking to another Uruguayan to lead the line. But more on that in a second.

Last week, Suarez had travelled to Italy for a test in the native language to gain an Italian passport to herald a move to Juventus, a team that had already exceeded its limit of non-European players in the squad.

Tuesday sees reports out of Italy claiming that an investigation has been opened by authorities that Suarez had been given the questions for the test in advance, for a linguistic probing that lasted under half an hour, rather than the normal two hours.

With the exit door closed to Juve, who are about to announce the return of Alvaro Morata, and Barca blocking a move to Atletico Madrid, the only current viable future for Suarez is to spend his weekends idling at home with Ronald Koeman showing no signs of wanting to field El Pistolero.

The treatment of Suarez is in stark contrast to that of Arturo Vidal whose move to Inter Milan was waved through, with the Serie A side officially unveiling the Chilean midfielder on Tuesday.

Atletico looks to Cavani as Morata replacement

Back to Atletico Madrid, a team that is now in a bit of pickle just five days from kicking off against the league-leading Granada.

Alvaro Morata is in Turin on Tuesday having taken a medical ahead of a return to Juventus after a five-season absence for a one-year loan move of $14 million. The initial plan seems to be have been to move Luis Suarez into Morata's spot. But that's not happening.

That leaves an already goal-shy team really lacking poaching power up front with Diego Costa - either injured or suspended more often that not - as the only forward. This sees a transfer from the early stages of the summer being revived.

If you can't get one creaky Uruguayan striker in his thirties, then get another - namely Edinson Cavani who is currently free, having run down his previous deal with PSG.

Counter-claim of racist abuse by Neymar to Marseille defender

Might as well go all in on South American soccer stars on Tuesday as the Neymar v Alvaro Gonzalez v Marseille plot has thickened, and not in a pleasant way.

The French Ligue is currently investigating claims that Alvaro Gonzalez racially abused Neymar during the recent Le Classique match, which saw Neymar retaliating by whacking the Spanish defender on the back of the head.

Marseille had reportedly put in a counterclaim that Neymar had used homophobic slurs against Gonzalez. But the stakes have been upped by Spanish radio station Cadena Cope claiming that Marseille is accusing Neymar of being racially abusive to its defender, Hiroki Sakai.

L'Equipe reports that both players could be banned for up to 10 matches should a disciplinary panel decide that evidence presented is strong enough to support the various charges. No date has been given for when such a decision will take place.