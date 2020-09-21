GOAL

Juventus are in talks to re-sign Alvaro Morata - according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Bianconeri are eager to lure the Atletico Madrid striker back to Turin before the summer transfer window closes.

Atleti are reportedly set to complete the signing of Luis Suarez from Barcelona once a deal has been struck to loan Morata to the Serie A giants for the 2020-21 season.

Talks progressing between Juventus and Atlético for Àlvaro Morata. Dzeko deal still in stand-by because of Milik issues. Morata is keen to join Juve. €10m loan, €45m option to buy. ⚪️⚫️



Atléti will complete the signing of Luis Suarez after Morata>Juve. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #Juve #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Morata, who enjoyed a previous stint at Juve between 2014 and 2016, scored 12 goals in 34 LaLiga outings for Atletico last season.