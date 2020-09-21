GOAL

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Barcelona striker Luis Suarez - according to Mundo Deportivo.

Suarez was reportedly told he would not factor into new Barca coach Ronald Koeman's plans, and had been heavily linked with a move to Juventus following Gonzalo Higuain's move to Inter Miami in MLS.

However, a delay in securing an Italian passport for the 33-year-old Uruguay international has scuppered those plans, with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici confirming on Sunday, "It is not possible, so he was never really close."

Now, Los Rojiblancos are hopeful of finalizing a deal for Suarez, but must first free up funds by offloading out-of-form frontman Diego Costa.

The transfer could also be held up by Suarez's contract demands, with the Uruguayan pushing for Barca to continue paying his salary in full for the next year.