Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Tite's new Brazilian boss called for his firing just days before taking over the soccer federation

Any advantage there may have been for Brazil in becoming the new hosts of the Copa America may have been wiped out by the decision and subsequent fallout of Brazil....becoming the new hosts of the Copa America.

Although the team are currently looking to make it six wins from six in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with tonight's match at Paraguay, behind the scenes it has become quite the mess with a government versus team battle raging on. And for once, Neymar isn't really to blame.

It all began when national team coach, Tite, and Captain Casemiro cast doubts over whether the Brazil footballers would play in the relocated Copa America due to health concerns over a COVID-19 wave in Brazil.

Instead, the news was trailed that a decision was to be announced on their participation after today's World Cup qualifier. That decision is now expected to be a little less dramatic and confirmation that Brazil will be there at their own party. But perhaps not one hundred percent happy about it.

Behind the scenes in Brazil, bedlam began with scorn pouring in on Tite and the players from members of the government including Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazil's president, who called Tite "a hypocrite."

Others suggested that Tite be fired on the spot, including reportedly Tite's brand new boss as of this weekend. This all happened when the president of Brazil's soccer federation, Rogerio Caboclo, was suspended over claims of sexual harassment. His replacement, Colonel Antonio Carlos Nunes, had been a fierce critic of Tite for not fully backing Brazil being the host country and is now in charge of his fate.

All this is before the tournament has even started.

PSG in double-freebie swoop for Wijnaldum and Donnarumma

Swinging across the Atlantic to the Netherlands now and Georginio Wijnaldum is set to be poked and probed by PSG's doctors on Tuesday ahead of an expected free transfer to the French club from Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder was supposedly heading to Barcelona once his contract ran down with Liverpool at the end of the month, but PSG have snuck in and are picking up the Champions League and Premier League winner with a deal expected to be announced by the end of the week.

PSG have also been linked with another free transfer move. It's a curious one and it affords the chance to open up the Gianluigi Donnnarumma rumor room again after being closed for a couple of years. The Milan keeper is also running down his contract and was expected to make the very unpopular free transfer move to Juventus. However, sensing a bargain to be had PSG are making a move to give Keylor Navas a rival for the new season with a keeper who is still just 22.