Associated Press

Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourao defended hosting Copa America in Brazil and lashed out against national head coach Tite.

After the 2-0 home win against Ecuador, Tite said he and his players would make it clear whether they will participate in the next Copa America in a decision that mixes views on pandemic control and internal politics, but reports by local media on Monday tell that the squad agreed to play the competition.

Supporters of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro are calling for Tite to resign on social media.

Bolsonaro has defied social distancing policies, claiming lockdown measures kill more than the virus.

The government confirmed Saturday night that Bolsonaro had assured executives of South American soccer body CONMEBOL that Brazil will host the event no matter what.

More than 470,000 Brazilians have died so far from the coronavirus and analysts expect another wave of the virus to hit Brazil by late June, in the middle of Copa America.