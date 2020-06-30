Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Atletico Madrid's 19-game head-to-head winless streak in LaLiga could boost a Barcelona and Lionel Messi in turmoil

Barcelona's CRISIS! issues are very much...first world problems.

The GOAT is not entirely happy but Lionel Messi is mathematically due to score his 700th professional goal for club and country anytime now. Probably today in fact after a three-match dry spell.

One of the best strikers in the game today, Luis Suarez, is looking as sharp as pineapple juice with a sprinkling of chili powder.

The choice of accompanying attacking talent for these two would be the envy of any club.

Barcelona are nestled just two points off a plodding Real Madrid side at the top of the standings that could only just squeeze past the worst team in LaLiga on Sunday.

What's more, Tuesday's game for Barca is up against a side that is historically terrible against the Camp Nou club. Awful. In fact Atletico Madrid have failed to beat Barca on the past 19 occasions in LaLiga with Diego Simeone trying 16 times in the league and failing 16 times.

And yet the vibe at the Camp Nou club is very different with talk of a rift between footballers and the coaching staff and a playing mojo that comes in fits and starts.

However, today's Camp Nou clash against a third-place Atletico Madrid could be a mega-boost for Barca in a title race that still has six games to go for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A convincing win against Atletico and the confidence will be back and some frowns turned upside down. Barca would move back to the top and Real Madrid would then have to take on a gritty Getafe with dreams of a Champions League place on Thursday.

But the action in LaLiga gets underway from 1PM ET with Mallorca having one last chance to put up a fight against relegation against Celta Vigo.

Sevilla on brink of losing Ever Banega

We are not done with the good news for Barcelona fans.

Arda Turan is no longer a Barca player with the Turkish midfielder's contract having expired today. That's probably a bit of surprise for those finding out he hadn't left a while ago, considering the cleat-hurling loon hasn't played for Barca for three years.

June 20 is set to be a dramatic day for some clubs in Europe as that is the day many players are out of contract and could be walking away from teams with business still to attend to. Edinson Cavani for one, who misses PSG's Champions League campaign.

Sevilla might only be able to field Ever Banega for one last game, and that's today against Leganes. Julen Lopetegui's men still have a fight for the Champions League places and a Europa League campaign to complete but Banega has already signed a deal with Saudi Arabia club, Al-Shabab FC that Sevilla are currently trying to unpick.

Valencia's Voro takes over for sixth time

Valencia have a new manager! Again!

In actual fact, this particular figure has taken on the role six different times, such is the love the club has of firing coaches.

Albert Celades joined an esteemed list of names on Monday of those discarded by the Mestalla club over the years - Claudio Ranieri, Ernesto Valverde, Unai Emery, Ronald Koeman and Nuno Espirito Santo for staters.

Three of those went on to win league titles with their clubs, one is now running the Netherlands and Nuno has turned Wolves from a Championship side to one battling for a Champions League place.

Good going.

Salvador González - better known as Voro - will be in charge for Wednesday's LaLiga clash against Athletic Bilbao and will do so without a sporting director, Cesar Sanchez, who quit for good measure.