Valencia have sacked manager Albert Celades and appointed Voro González as an interim replacement, the club announced on Monday.

Celades took charge of Los Che in September after the club parted ways with Marcelino three games into the 2019-20 season.

The 44-year-old led Valencia to the last-16 stage of the Champions League where the team was beaten 8-4 on aggregate by Atalanta.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Villarreal was Valencia's third loss in their last four LaLiga games.

Valencia currently sit eighth in the LaLiga standings, eight points away from a Champions League place.

The sacking was confirmed in an official club statement: "Valencia CF have communicated to Albert Celades his removal from his position as first team coach, with immediate effect.

"The club wish to thank him publicly for his work and dedication during his time at the club - a period in which we achieved qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and important victories at grounds where we had previously not won.

"The club also value his help and contribution since he took over as coach of the first team in a moment of difficulty, and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

"From Tuesday, Voro González will take charge of the first team on a provisional basis through to the end of the present season."