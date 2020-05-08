Sports Burst

by Tim Stannard

Barcelona players return to individual training after two months of lockdown with Real Madrid expected to follow on Monday

It's a small step...but it's a step nonetheless to LaLiga coming back to life after two months of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With the Barcelona squad having all reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus, members of the first team arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Friday morning to begin a process of individual training. The players arrived in the clothes they will train in and wore the same kit to go straight home. There were even plastic, disposable car seats in evidence.

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

💪 Back to work! pic.twitter.com/P9kVSzhEFr — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2020

One of those footballers was Lionel Messi who trained for 90 minutes in the first session along with Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal.

Real Madrid's players are planning to return to their Valdebebas training center on Monday to pick up practice and begin what could be a period of six weeks before LaLiga restarts.

Although LaLiga says that there are "no confirmed dates" for the return of the competition, Javier Aguirre - currently managing Leganes - claims that his club has been given the date of the 20th June as a target with matches to be played over a five-week period on Saturdays, Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Soccer makes big Korea move as K-League returns

However, while the sight of Lionel Messi running about is a joyful one, South Korea offered up an actual game of soccer on Friday with the K-League starting with a match-up between the Jeonbuk Motors and the Suwon Bluewings.

Over in Italy, the players of Inter returned to training on a voluntary individual basis on Friday, although there still appears to be no certainty over Serie A restarting, especially after both Sampdoria and Florentina flagged positive cases for COVID-19 after tests on players and staff.

Meanwhile, Juventus are looking to lure Gonzalo Higuain back to Turin from Argentina, where the footballer is and rumored to be looking for an early end to his contract with the Old Lady as his father dismisses reports of a rumored return to River Plate.

Kyle Walker fights back against press harassment

There is no further progress to report in England and the Premier League's Project Restart.

The next phase will be an EPL club shareholders meeting on Monday followed by a call with players. The stumbling block - well, one of many - still appears to be an insistence from the UK government that matches will need to be played at a series of neutral venues, a move that some clubs are opposed to.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker has been suffering some 'isola-shunning' from the UK media after being caught visiting his sister in parents in another city during the lockdown.

This followed reports of a house party being held by the Manchester City defender. Walker took to social media to hit back storming that "My family has been torn apart, this has been dragged through the press, and I ask, when is enough enough?"

Barca set to swap Arthur for Pjanic

Time for transfer talk! Or rather the swap shop, as that's the way of things according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who spoke to Sky about how the summer is going to look. It's a whole new world was the Little Mermaid vibe from the Norwegian.

"I think the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it was going to be," opined Solskjaer who was still optimistic that Paul Pogba might be up for playing whenever and if the Premier League returns.

Meanwhile La Gazzetta dello Sport is heating up a story that Barcelona are set to do a midfielder swap in the summer with Miralem Pjanic agreeing to go the Camp Nou and Arthur heading in the opposite direction.

In MLS news, Inter Miami are expected to make a couple of big signings once the seasons in Europe are over. One of those is thought to be Javier Pastore, who has been with Roma of late.