Higuain's Father Dismisses River Plate Rumors

Gonzalo Higuain has been linked with a move back to Argentina, but those reports have been denied.

No official meeting has yet taken place between River Plate and the Juventus striker, according to the Juventus striker's father Jorge.

Higuain has been linked with a return to Argentina and his boyhood club, but Jorge says that will not happen until at least next summer, whem the international forward's current contract in Turin expires.

He told TNT Sports: "This is not the time for Gonzalo to return to River Plate, he still has a year of contract with Juventus and he wants to respect that.

"I don't even like to talk about it now because it is a fantasy for the moment. The European transfer market is too different from the Argentine one and a footballer like my son cannot return to River for the moment."