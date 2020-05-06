Barcelona players returned to the club's training ground on Wednesday to undergo medical testing, with some wearing protective masks.

Stars including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were pictured arriving at the Ciutat Esportiva as a resumption of training draws closer.

Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Frenkie de Jong were among those to wear masks.

LaLiga was brought to a halt in March amid the coronavirus pandemic but preparations for a possible return are being stepped up.

Teams have been granted permission to resume training this week after the Spanish government eased restrictions prohibiting outdoor exercise.

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

👍 Today, the players returned to the Club’s facilities. pic.twitter.com/STreGHAzBw — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2020

Barca's training facilities were inspected on Tuesday and the champions are now carrying out appropriate testing "to guarantee the players' health".

The top two leagues in Spain have agreed a 'Return to Training Protocol', with the country's ministry of health to allow players to restart individual training programs.

The intention is for small group sessions to then be phased in as part of a gradual build-up towards a possible restart of LaLiga in June.

Barca were two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with 11 matches left to play when the competition was suspended.