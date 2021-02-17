By Tim Stannard

As Wenger warns of "big problems" at Barcelona, Atletico Madrid gear up to make a bad day even worse at the Camp Nou

Sports Burst is now pondering the big question of day, the morning after the night before Barcelona's 4-1 loss at home to PSG in the Champions League.

With that leaked half-a-billion dollar contract at the Camp Nou club, did Lionel Messi invest in a laminating machine?

If so, did the Barcelona forward bring his resume to the game on Tuesday night?

If so, did he hand it casually to Mauricio Pochettino with the expected salary section left blank? That's three big questions really.

Well, if he did, the advice from Arsene Wenger talking to beIN SPORTS is the following - thank him politely but file it in the trash can.

That's not to besmirch the legend of Messi but to focus on pinning Kylian Mbappe and Neymar down to long-term deals at PSG, rather than looking to add Messi to the mix, possibly at the expense of the 22-year-old French striker.

"Messi demands a huge investment and I would say that PSG should focus more on keeping their two best players. When you have the two best players, you keep them," was Wenger's advice.

While the present and future was certainly boosted for a PSG side that was playing without the injured Neymar, the same could not be said for Barcelona that is on the brink of suffering their fourth Champions League knockout blow in a row with PSG adding to the list of Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Unless something very, very dramatic happens in Paris in three week's time.

For Wenger, the issue is fundamental and a major problem - "if you are two years wrong by buying players then you have a big problem in a big club. And Barcelona is wrong by more than two years."

It was a reality accepted by Ronald Koeman after the match, admitting that "yes [it was a reality check], in the second half. They have a more complete team than we do. We have to accept it and move on. We know that these things can happen. Their team are ahead of ours."

Atletico Madrid's chance to tighten grip on LaLiga

Time for a cheery message for down-in-the-dumps Barcelona fans contemplating two giant fight-backs required now in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey - the season could be about to get worse.

Today, in actual fact.

Atletico Madrid are in action in LaLiga and are tackling the game-in-hand the team has over Barcelona. Should the Rojiblancos defeat Levante then Atleti would go 11-points clear of Barca in third. That's quite the gap.

Not that Diego Simeone is getting too excited about this prospect, nor that of opening an eight-point gap on Real Madrid and still having a match in hand. The Atletico Madrid coach is soccer's equivalent to Woody in Toy Story - an invisible string is pulled during each press conference and a series of set phrases come out around focusing on the game to come.

In the case of the Levante match - "more than ever, we are taking it one game at a time", "what happened in the past stays in history, and not today," and "somebody's poisoned the waterhole!"

Barcelona and Real Madrid fans will need to pay very close attention today to Levante vs. Atletico Madrid at 1PM ET on beIN SPORTS.

Juventus continue Ronaldo Champions League pledge

With rather nice timing, that match goes ahead of today's two Champions League games which have somewhat been overshadowed by the Barcelona vs. PSG affair.

Juventus are at Porto in a Champions League last 16, first-leg clash trying again to win the title for Cristiano Ronaldo - or the other way round. Sports Burst forgets sometimes.

And there is a pleasingly nerdy affair between a Sevilla side that is on the up and up under Julen Lopetegui and a Borussia Dortmund team that is on the down and down, despite having Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho in the ranks.

beIN SPORTS is offering up a Mediterranean derby in Ligue 1 between a Marseille team suffering major problems on and off the pitch up against Nice. That game is live for free on beIN XTRA at 3PM ET.

Coverage also continues of the AFCON U-20 competition with Cameroon taking on Uganda on beIN XTRA at 11AM ET.