GOAL

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has declined to weigh in on recent reports that striker Luis Suarez has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Simeone, speaking before his side's mid-week LaLiga fixture against Levante, said he doesn't like to get involved in such matters as they are up to his players to navigate.

This particular issue is of grave concern to Atletico Madrid, however: Suarez has been a driving force behind the club's top-of-the-table campaign and his exit would deal a devastating blow to Simeone's front line. He has scored 16 league goals already this season.

What has been said?

"Normally I don't talk about personal contracts," Simeone said.

"I talk about how to attack, how to play, but I don't interfere in personal matters."

What is the Suarez contract clause?

As Marca first reported earlier this week, Suarez can choose to leave Atletico Madrid on a free transfer this summer, essentially giving him the right to pick his club for 2021-22. But the Spanish publication noted that Suarez is happy enough with the thriving team that he is unlikely to go elsewhere.

His production, after all, has been record-setting and burnished his legacy as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

The bigger picture

Based on the information coming out of Spain, this all seems like much ado about nothing for now. If Atletico Madrid choke away La Liga and crash out of the Champions League in the last-16, perhaps Suarez will have second-thoughts about his future. But at the moment, the prospect of him leaving Atletico won't be top of mind for Simeone, who has more immediate concerns.