Sports Burst

Never winning a trophy ever again could be the destiny for Real Madrid as it morphs into the Spanish Tottenham

If Spanish radio station Cadena Ser is 100% spot on with its reporting, then Real Madrid might as well bring back Jose Mourinho as coach in the summer and really rebuild Tottenham in the Spanish capital, complete with the traditional internal squad detonation by Mourinho after a year.

To add to Gareth Bale's chilling intention that he intends to see out the last year of his contract with Real Madrid from the Bernabeu bench (if he is lucky) rather than at Spurs, where he is currently on loan, Cadena Ser is reporting that Madrid are once again looking at a certain 27-year-old English striker as a transfer target this summer.

To be fair, the arrival of Harry Kane is being touted as a double back-up option to the non-arrival of either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer. But with a current transfer value of $150 million, it seems a steep price for the player when Mbappe will be free in 2022 and Haaland's patience at a faltering Borussia Dortmund is set to run out sooner rather than later.

Still, the rumor is no more outlandish than Marca reporting on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Juventus this summer, if Real Madrid said they wanted him.

In fact, the most plausible transfer rumor of the day involving Coach Zizou's men is Lucas Vasquez leaving for free in the summer with talks stalled on his soon-to-be-expiring contract and the Spaniard moving to Bayern Munich for free.

Eric Garcia primed for five-year move to Barcelona

Barcelona are not being left out of the transfer rumors either. 'Sport' are all in on Eric Garcia on Wednesday, claiming that the Manchester City defender will sign a five-year deal with Barcelona, once his contract runs out in England this summer.

Coincidentally, the 20-year-old stopper was talking this week while on international duty with Spain and was more than a little cagey on the story but did say that new Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, had not yet made contact with him to discuss a move for the former Barca youth team product who joined City in 2018.

Meanwhile, TV3 in Spain is reporting that Laporta has been speaking to Ronald Koeman and is keen on keeping the Dutchman on for another season of hijinks next year.

Lyon look to dominate PSG in Women's Champions League clash

The women's club game in soccer takes its international break a little later allowing time for the biggest and best side in the world to feature on beIN SPORTS today. Seven-times Champions League winners, Lyon, are up against French rivals PSG in the first-leg of a UWCL quarterfinal match up with coverage beginning from 12:30PM ET on beIN SPORTS.

In the men's game, the start of the qualifying process for the 2022 World Cup begins in Europe this week with teams cramming in three match days. However, the process for getting through to the 2021 AFCON finals - actually in January 2022 in Cameroon - wraps up over the next week on beIN SPORTS.

Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Nigeria have yet to seal their place in the finals and have two match days to get the job done. The action starts today on beIN XTRA at 9AM ET with Uganda vs. Burkina Faso, with the winner of that match set for a spot in Cameroon.