UWCL Quarter-Final: PSG vs. Lyon - Wednesday on beIN SPORTS

Paris Saint-Germain will host Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday for the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

With a record fifth-straight title in the competition still within reach, the reigning European champions travel to the French capital aiming to continue their perfect record in the quarter-final stage.

Lyon have won all 11 of their previous quarter-final games and hold the historic edge over PSG in the UWCL, having beaten Les Parisiennes in one final (2017) and two semi-finals (2016 and 2020).

However, PSG were the last team to eliminate Lyon from the competition - in the 2014/15 Last 16 - and currently sit above Les Fenottes in the Division 1 Feminine.

Wednesday's contest holds plenty of intrigue for north American fans with PSG's rising Canadian star striker Jordyn Huitema up against compatriot Kadeisha Buchanan and the USWNT's Catarina Macario.

While, Canada's Ashley Lawrence and USWNT defender Alana Cook will also star for PSG.

UWCL quarter-final:

PSG vs. Lyon - Wednesday, March 24 @ 1:00PM ET / 10:00AM PT on beIN SPORTS

Lyon vs. PSG - Wednesday, March 31 @ 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT on beIN SPORTS