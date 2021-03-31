By Tim Stannard

Multi-dimensional repercussions of Kun Aguero leaving for City for free could see Barcelona boardroom battle

The diary has been checked and it is still international week, unfortunately. However, that does mean that there is time for some rampant speculation on a possible, maybe, heck-who-knows-really bust-up brewing at Barcelona over the next few months.

Now, matters at the Camp Nou have been fairly tame for a record-breaking nine days in a row, beating The Great Detente of 2006 by two days. However, Sergio Aguero's recent announcement that he would be leaving Manchester City might have thrown a spanner of chaos into Barcelona's gears of harmony.

The new theory goes that the arrival of BFF Kun Aguero would be the perfect way to keep Lionel Messi happy and get him to sign a new deal at Barcelona which is election promise numbers one through 10 for Joan Laporta. However, in the eyes of Koeman, the Argentinean is an injury-prone oldie who will spend more time in the treatment room than on the pitch.

The club's Dutch coach has instead been fixated on Memphis Depay since the footballer failed to come to Barca in the winter transfer window. The Lyon man is free this summer and has delivered 14 Ligue 1 goals for his side this season alone along with nine assists. What's more, Depay is just 27, compared to Kun Aguero who will be 33 by the start of the new season.

Gentleman, start your engines.

Meanwhile, Depay and title-chasing Lyon will be in action on Sunday against Lens while Barcelona are up against Valladolid in LaLiga on Monday.

Madrid hoping for safe passage for Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid return to action on Saturday at home to Eibar from 10:05AM ET and will be keeping a beady eye on Sergio Ramos today.

The defender had quite the week by turning 35 on Tuesday and celebrated while on duty with the Spain camp. Coach Zizou will be hoping Ramos gets through his country's World Cup qualifier against Kosovo today to be fit for the upcoming games against Eibar, Liverpool and Barcelona. Although Eibar is the least glamorous tie, three points is three points in a title race where Real Madrid have a lot to lose.

🎂 ¡¡Celebra el 3⃣5⃣ cumpleaños de @SergioRamos entrando en el comedor de la @SeFutbol!!



🗣️ "Para mí es un privilegio cumplir años. Me emociona mucho estar aquí y compartirlo con este gran grupo. Por todos vosotros y por el éxito de la Selección".#SomosEspaña#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/sDUOgYvkKF — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 30, 2021

The Madrid stopper is also involved in transfer speculation with no movement on the footballer signing a new deal with the club, ahead of his current contract expiring in June. However, the player's parents gave further support that Ramos wants to stay with the club when visiting the Spain camp on Tuesday to bring a cake.

