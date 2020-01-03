Sports Burst - Zidane: Not Afraid to Fail

by Tim Stannard

Zidane questions concept of 'win or go home' in sport ahead of return to LaLiga against Getafe

Yes, Coach Zizou is quite correct on Friday in his assessment of how sporting success is now judged by increasingly furious fans and a madcap media.

Team A wins the title.

Teams B through to...wherever...suck. No gray areas there.

But it is wishful thinking and what's more the kind of whimsical, skipping through daisies approach to life that would certainly rule the Frenchman out of any kind of college football job when he is eventually let go at the Bernabeu.

Or be allowed within 20 miles of a college football stadium lest his downright European ways infect the vibe.

"One team will win the league, another will win the Champions League and the rest are stupid? I don't think so," said Zidane giving a boost to Atletico Madrid already when speaking ahead of Saturday's return to LaLiga.

Zidane had been handed a happy-go-lucky, welcome to the new year, auld lang syne, question from gathered journalists on whether the season would be a failure if Real Madrid were to win absolutely nothing in 2020.

Coach Zizou's response was to be a little more philosophical. "Failure is not trying, not giving our all, that would be a failure," soothed the Real Madrid manager with the kind of talk that would make Nick Saban's blood run cold.

Friday set the tone nicely for the rest of the campaign in LaLiga. And why not, because Barcelona and Real Madrid are hooked up together in a tantalizing title race.

Zidane and Valverde can expect a rough time of it both on and off the pitch every day as much as Zizou would apparently like to be handed a participation trophy for trying hard.

Solskjaer defends Pogba ankle surgery decision

In a media center in Manchester, another coach was also feeling the familiar with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being grilled on the topic of Paul Pogba. Again.

There is the suspicion that the French midfielder is not exactly committed to the Manchester United cause. Pogba had only just recovered from an ankle injury which needed therapy in Miami of all places, and is out for another month with ankle surgery. All this, while Pogba's coach Mino Raiola was blasting the club for going nowhere and ruining players.

"Here we go again," sighed Solskjaer, "FA Cup Third Round and you're talking about Paul again."

The bone of contention was that the Norwegian had previously said that Pogba's "people" wanted surgery on an errant ankle, suggesting that Manchester United's doctors did not control their own player. "You want the best second opinion," said Solskjaer before pleading with the media to speak about the upcoming cup match against Wolves.

Zlatan makes return to Milan and a near mission impossible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has morphed into a new personality. But rather like his spirit animal, Jose Mourinho, there is the suspicion that he will revert to type by starting the usual trouble after a setback or two.

Zlatan was last seen telling Americans to go back to watching baseball after he left MLS and the LA Galaxy. But, the Swede is now back in business at the age of 38 and has rejoined Milan for a six-month spell that could be extended another year should Zlatan turn out to be better than the other hopeless strikers Milan currently possess.

However, a modest Zlatan claimed in his presentation on Friday that he "didn't want to stay here just become I am Ibrahimovic."

At the moment, just having that name on the back of his jersey will be enough, as Milan are currently in dire straits in Serie A, in twelfth place with memories of a 5-0 hammering by Atalanta still more than fresh in the minds. "Our results haven't been 'wow' admitted Zlatan who modestly confessed that he had other options than Milan for his potentially final career move.

"At 38, I've had more offers than when I was 28," noted Zlatan who said a return to Milan, a club he joined ten years ago, was the choice after the San Siro side "gave me happiness" after a short and sharp spell at Barcelona.

