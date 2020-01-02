Zlatan Ibrahimovic is delighted to be "home" after arriving to undergo a medical ahead of his return to Milan.

Ibrahimovic will sign a six-month contract, with an option for another year, with the Rossoneri after touching down at Linate Airport in Milan on Thursday.

The 38-year-old striker was available on a free transfer after deciding to end a two-year stint with MLS side LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic represented Milan from 2010 until 2012, winning the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana, and expressed his pleasure at securing a second stint.

"I remember arriving in this same spot many years ago. What matters now is that I'm back and I'm happy," Ibrahimovic told Milan TV.

"I've always said this is my home and I'm finally back. I've played for other teams in my years, but finally I'm back and that's all that matters.

Asked if he had a message for the fans, who gathered in their hundreds at the airport to catch a glimpse of the star striker, Ibrahimovic added: "I'm back, finally.

"I'm eager to see the fans at San Siro, to make the stadium jump with joy again."

Milan sit 11th in Serie A after a 5-0 thrashing at Atalanta, their worst league loss for 21 years, prior to the mid-season break. They return to action at home to Sampdoria on Monday.