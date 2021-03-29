Sports Burst - Why Megan Rapinoe is Right

By Tim Stannard

USWNT continues to win tournaments that the men's team cannot even qualify for as US men fail once again

Just days after Megan Rapinoe testified to Congress on the issue of (un)equal pay for the USWNT players in the past and going forward, another reminder of the ongoing inequity was given on Sunday night.

While Rapinoe was giving the timely reminder that "the United States women’s national team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals on behalf of our country," the men's team failed for the third time in a row to even qualify for the Olympics, never mind win them.

The U-23 side was facing Honduras on Sunday in what was ultimately a play-off game for Tokyo 2020.

The team was already 1-0 down in the match even before goalkeeper, David Ochoa, hammered the ball against Luis Palma in a failed clearance to put the Hondurans 2-0 up and eventually into the Olympics despite the US grabbing one goal back. Honduras has now reached their fourth Olympics final in a row.

"Obviously, we’re devastated, absolutely devastated," admitted US coach, Jason Kreis, after the defeat, "at the end of the day, I just don't think we had enough."

The damaging defeat happened on the same day as a 2-1 win for the main USMNT in a friendly against Northern Ireland. The only thing currently being won by the US men's game in the near future is optimism.

When it came to the crunch, a country with a population of 328 million was once again given the rinse-repeat treatment by Honduras as was done by Trinidad and Tobago in 2017 when preventing the US from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Comoros live the dream against Egypt

On the topic of countries like Honduras defying the odds and outperforming, Comoros are in action on beIN SPORTS today.

Comoros is an island nation state in the Indian ocean off the coast of Mozambique with a population of just 900 thousand. However, Comoros has qualified for the AFCON 2021 finals in January and will be taking a celebratory lap today against Egypt, in an attempt to be a footballing cargo freighter and become another major nuisance to their hosts.

