United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe gave testimony in front of Congress on Wednesday as part of the Equal Pay Day hearing.

Rapinoe, who is set to visit the White House on Thursday, has been at the forefront of the USWNT's efforts to secure better pay and conditions from US Soccer.

"What we've learned and what we continue to learn," the two-time World Cup champion said, "is that there is no level of status, accomplishments, or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequity.

"One cannot simply outperform inequality of any kind.

"I am here today because I know firsthand that this is true."

The USWNT has been engaged in a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer for several years, with a judge ruling against the team last year in their pay discrimination claim.

In December, the USWNT and U.S. Soccer reached a settlement over one portion of the team's lawsuit, involving unequal working conditions.

As part of the settlement, U.S. Soccer agreed to revise policies over charter flights, venue selection, professional support, and hotel accommodations.

The settlement allowed the USWNT to move forward with their appeal over a federal judge's May 2020 ruling in U.S. Soccer's favor over the team's pay discrimination claim.

"The Women's National Team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals on behalf of our country.

"We have filled stadiums, broken viewing records, and sold out jerseys.

"Yet despite all of this, we are still paid less than men -- for each trophy, each win, each tie, each time we play.

"Less.

"In fact, instead of lobbying with the women's team in our efforts for equal pay and equality in general, the US Soccer Federation has continually lobbied against our efforts, and the efforts of millions of people marginalized by gender in the United States.

"And if that can happen to us, to me, with the brightest lights shining on us - it can, and it does, happen to every person who is marginalized by gender.

"And we don't have to wait.

"We don't have to continue to be patient.

"We can change that today.

"Right now.

"We just have to want to."