Sports Burst – Who Will Fill In For Asensio?

by Gabriel Pessoa

Zidane's asensio solution is already on the real madrid roster

It’s official: Marco Asensio will likely miss the majority of this upcoming season, if not all of it.

With silly season in full effect, one can be forgiven to immediately think of the transfer market when a star like Asensio goes down for a team like Real Madrid.

Here’s the thing: there are plenty of options at the ready for Zidane to plug in. The only problem is whether Zizou actually wants to use any of them.

Isco Alarcon, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez could all fill in for Asensio in theory. However, Zidane is aggressively trying to ship Bale out, he seems to enjoy keeping Isco on the bench and we’re not even sure if he is aware that James is a Real Madrid player again.

Then there are the young guns Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes, Takefusa Kubo. It remains to be seen if Madrid’s manager will put his faith in any of those players besides Vinicius. The 19-year-old has been reported to be in Zidane’s plans to feature prominently within an attacking trident alongside Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

Someone who appears to not have been affected by Asensio’s injury is Dani Ceballos. Reports suggest the 22-year-old will be announced as the newest member of Unai Emery’s Arsenal in the coming hours.

Jurgen Klopp rejects Coutinho and Bale

It’s going to be a ‘no’ for Jurgen Klopp.

After drawing 2-2 with Sporting CP Wednesday night, the lovable German hug machine squashed any rumors of Liverpool making big money moves this summer.

Philippe Coutinho’s agent was not too pleased with FC Barcelona using his client’s name as a bargaining chip for Neymar. Ever since then, Coutinho has been rumored to make a move back to Anfield. Klopp made sure to squash any hopes of the little magician coming back.

And it’s not just Coutinho who won’t be joining Liverpool. Klopp doubled down and assured the press that Liverpool will not be making a move to sign Gareth Bale either.

It seems the Champions League winners are pleased to keep their roster intact as is this summer.

Welcome to Buenos Aires, Daniele De Rossi

The former Roma Legend landed in Buenos Aires Thursday morning.

How do we know? By way of this creepy tweet from Boca Juniors, of course.

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀⠀ 👀

⠀⠀ Ya está en 🇦🇷

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀ pic.twitter.com/AiTiEvPScu — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) July 25, 2019

The 36-year-old should be announced as the newest Boca Juniors player any moment now.

De Rossi will join veteran Carlitos Tevez at ‘La Bombonera’ in hopes of lifting this year’s Copa Libertadores trophy.

Speaking of which…

Another missed opportunity in the Libertadores

Tuesday night in Copa Libertadores, River Plate’s Matias Suarez missed a penalty in the 99th minute.

Wednesday night, Athletico Paranaense’s Marco Ruben decided to do the same. The Argentine striker failed to score in the 95th minute in front of the Boca Juniors faithful in a packed ‘Bombonera.’

The Argentine club will head to brazil for the second leg with a 1-0 aggregate lead next week.

Before that, tonight will see the final first leg match of the round played in Porto Alegre Brazil.

The 2017 champs Gremio will face Paraguayan powerhouse Libertad at 8:20pm Et live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS.