Sports Burst - Where Next for Modric and Rakitic?

By Tim Stannard

Modric linked with MLS move to Miami as Rakitic compares his reduced role at Barca to a toddler losing his toy

It's now time for what is unlikely to be a regular feature on Sports Burst....drum roll - Croatian Midfielder Corner.

Wednesday sees news of not one but two Croatian midfielders. A rare treat indeed.

Starting off with Luka Modric and the Real Madrid maestro is the latest name to be linked with new MLS franchise Inter Miami. Spanish TV show El Chiringuito - not the most reliable for tips to be fair - has Modric moving to Miami at the end of the season.

Modric will turn 35 in September. However, the reigning Ballon d'Or holder is musing to Sky Sports that he may end up in another semi-retirement league - Serie A. "I like Italy, it's close to Croatia," said a practical Real Madrid man.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Ivan Rakitic, just wants to be able to kick a ball anywhere. Rakitic has fallen out of favor at Barcelona and compares the feeling to taking a toy away from a child.

"They've taken away my ball and I feel sad," sighed Rakitic. "I'm 31 not 38 and I feel like I am in my prime," declared Rakitic who is also being linked with a move to Serie A and Juventus.

David Villa announces retirement after pretty decent career

From two footballers facing their final years in the game, to one who is actually playing it. Wednesday saw David Villa announcing his imminent retirement from soccer.

Villa will be putting away his cleats on next month's completion of the J-League season where the Spaniard is currently playing for Vissel Kobe.

After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season. Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career. Thank you to my family, that has always been there to support me. pic.twitter.com/E82vb3tNwT — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) November 13, 2019

The 37-year-old had a fair to decent career having won the 2010 World Cup, 2008 European Championships, two LaLiga titles and the Champions League. "I wanted to retire from football, not be forced to retire," said Villa who will be an investor in a new USL franchise, Queensboro FC that will be based in Queens, New York and play in the USL, the second tier of US soccer.

Serie A becomes rescue center for flailing footballers

It looks like Serie A could well be a rescue home for struggling footballers this January.

As previously noted, Ivan Rakitic might well end up there after being unwanted at Barcelona. Another footballer feeling rejected by his club is also on the lookout for a new club. Now ex-Arsenal captain, Granit Xhaka, has supposedly been house-hunting in Milan in the hope of swapping one underachieving, going nowhere club with another.

Other players reportedly seeking an escape route to Italy are Nemanja Matic who everyone seems to have forgotten is still at Manchester United.

Moise Kean's adventure in the Premier League looks like being cut off early. The Everton forward was left out the weekend's squad against Southampton for being late for a team meeting. The Italian striker could well be heading to Milan despite Everton dropping $30 million on the player this summer in a move from Juventus.

